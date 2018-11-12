Early showers then plenty of clouds and an increasing breeze Tuesday

TRACKING SHOWERS INTO EARLY TUESDAY: This evening showers develop after 6pm, as they lift up from the south, and become more widespread. Temperatures slowly fall through the 40s. We begin the day with wet weather for the morning drive. Morning lows hover around 40 degrees. Showers shut off around lunch time, leaving the rest of the day mostly cloudy and breezy. Readings top out in the middle and upper 40s. Plenty of clouds mix with sunshine Wednesday. Winds are breezy early before high pressure builds in to calm them. Skies are clear late too. Highs are held near 40 degrees. With an easterly flow setting up by Thursday, clouds return quickly. Our next coastal system is developing and moving northeast spreading in a wintry mix across the area by midday. There will be a period of sleet and snow before some areas south and east change over to a chilly rain. Temperatures stay in the middle 30s. Overnight into Friday, as temperatures fall to near freezing, the precipitation may change back to a period of light snow. Before ending, there could be a mix back to rain and snow Friday morning. The rest the day is drier with partly sunny skies. Highs are in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies clear Friday night into Saturday morning. Plenty of bright sunshine early to begin the weekend. Morning lows near 30 degrees. Clouds will quickly increase by the afternoon and evening. Highs are bit milder, in the upper 40s, but still all short of seasonable averages. Towards evening and overnight, a disturbance brings a quick shot of a light rain/snow mix to all snow by Sunday morning. It is a quicker mover and there is not much moisture with the system. Most of Sunday is dry and breezy under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs are chilly in the upper 30s. It’s a cold morning, in the middle 20s, Monday but there is plenty of sunshine to begin the week. Readings are near 40 degrees.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist