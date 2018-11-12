× Iowa woman facing charges after debarking dogs in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Iowa woman is facing charges after illegally debarking dogs in Lancaster County.

Denise Felling, 55, was arrested by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:00 p.m. on November 9.

She is expected to be extradited to Lancaster County to face eight felony counts of animal cruelty.

Pennsylvania SPCA Officer Jennifer Nields charged Felling with debarking four dogs in Lancaster County earlier this year by shoving a rod-like object into the dogs’ vocal chambers.

The manner in which Felling debarked the dogs is illegal.

Felling, who formerly had a veterinarian license in Iowa (which has since been revoked), represented herself as a vet to a Lancaster County woman who owned the four dogs, despite not having a license in Pennsylvania.

She completed the debarking procedures in Quarryville and Kinzers.

Now, Felling is facing charges.