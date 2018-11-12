Lancaster Police seek help in identifying burglary suspects

LANCASTER — Police are seeking help in identifying two burglary suspects accused of stealing household items and electronics from a home on the 100 block of East King Street last month.

According to Lancaster Police, the suspects were captured on surveillance video, which showed them entering an apartment through the rear window on an upper floor. After stealing several items from the residence, they exited through the front door and fled onto East King Street.

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 13, police say.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lancaster Police Det. Toby Hickey at (717) 735-3344 or at hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com.

You can also text an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by sending LANCS plus a message to 847411.