Man facing charges after taking “upskirt” photos on cell phone in Berks, Lancaster Counties

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– A man is facing charges after it was found he was taking “upskirt” photos on his cell phone of women in multiple counties across Pennsylvania, and other states.

Eric Milus is facing charges and was arraigned on November 9.

On Sunday, June 17 around 10:45 a.m., Milus was observed taking “upskirt” photographs of an unsuspecting adult female victim while she was shopping inside a Lowe’s in Sinking Spring, Berks County.

According to the Berks County District Attorney, a witness, who was standing in close proximity to the victim, confronted Milus, who immediately fled the store.

The witness chased Milus out of the store and followed him to his vehicle.

The witness, along with other Good Samaritans, were able to detain the defendant until police arrived at the scene.

While being interviewed by police, Milus immediately surrendered his iPhone after admitting he had taken “upskirt” photos of the victim.

During a forensic examination of Milus’s iPhone, police identified at least 31 locations involving women who were victimized by the victim taking photographs.

Currently, 3 of 31 victims have been identified as Berks County residents, including one 15-year-old girl.

The dates and locations are identified as follows: (victim clothing description)

Saturday – May 12, 2018 @ Target in Exeter Township (pink skirt)

Saturday – May 12, 2018 @ PetCo in Spring Township (blue dress with pink flowers)

Tuesday – May 15, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (Victim #3)

Monday – May 21, 2018 @ Giant in Sinking Spring (grey dress with white dots)

Friday – May 25, 2018 @ Walmart in Exeter Township (black dress with white flowers)

Friday – May 25, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (black dress)

Friday – May 25, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (black and white striped skirt)

Saturday – May 26, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (black dress with white flowers)

Saturday – May 26, 2018 @ Lowe’s in Sinking Spring (blue dress)

Sunday – May 27, 2018 @ Dick’s in Spring Township (purple skirt)

Sunday – May 27, 2018 @ Giant in Wyomissing (white skirt)

Sunday – May 27, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (red shorts)

Monday – May 28, 2018 @ New York Bagelry in Spring Township (tan skirt)

Monday – May 28, 2018 @ Giant in Wyomissing (orange shorts)

Thursday – June 7, 2018 @ Giant in Lancaster (black shorts)

Thursday – June 7, 2018 @ Park City Mall (black skirt)

Saturday – June 9, 2018 @ Giant in Sinking Spring (Victim #2)

Saturday – June 9, 2018 @ Dick’s in Spring Township (white, grey and black shorts)

Saturday – June 9, 2018 @ Berkshire Mall (grey dress)

Saturday – June 9, 2018 @ Mama’s Pizza in Sinking Spring (black dress)

Thursday – June 14, 2018 @ Home Goods in Lancaster (white dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Wegman’s in Collegeville (blue jean skirt)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Nordstrom’s in King of Prussia (blue, white and orange dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ King of Prussia Mall (black dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ King of Prussia Mall (black and white dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ King of Prussia Mall (black skirt)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Wegman’s in Malvern (black dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Penn Avenue in West Reading (black and pink print dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Penn Avenue in West Reading (black dress)

Saturday – June 16, 2018 @ Penn Avenue in West Reading (yellow dress)

Sunday – June 17, 2018 @ Lowe’s in Spring Township (Victim #1)

Milus not only took these pictures in Berks County, but extended into Lancaster, Montgomery, and Chester Counties as well, along with New Jersey and Texas.

To date, most of the female victims are listed as “Jane Doe” and have not been positively identified. Upon reviewing the above list of dates, locations and clothing descriptions, if you believe you have been victimized or you know the identity of one of the victims, you are requested to contact the Berks County Detective’s Office at 610-478-7171.