Mechanicsburg barbershop offering veterans free haircuts

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - On a mission to give back to veterans, a Mechanicsburg business is offering a free service to say 'Thanks' to those who have served.

Comb and Scissor Barbershop is offering free haircuts for veterans. While it may seem like a simple thing to offer veterans, the ones who stop by the barbershop say it means more than just saving a few bucks on a cut.

"While a free haircut is great, it's the sentiment of welcome home, we value your sacrifice and we value your service," said Joseph Wyszynski, retired infantry officer.

The barbershop opened in 1971 and has always been owner by a veteran. It wasn't until Tate Yohe, who is not a veteran, became manager at the shop and had the idea to raise money to offer veterans free haircuts.

"There are so many that come through here and you get to hear their stories both young and old and to hear what they've go through, their personal sacrifices, as well as professional sacrifice," said Yohe. "It is really, this is the least we could do is give them a haircut."

Yohe turned to social media, asking people to donate to give a veteran a free haircut. The response was overwhelming, Donations poured in from not just the U.S. but Canada and Europe.

"We're going to keep it going through the month of November, as long as vets keep coming in they can get free haircuts," said Yohe. "And if there is anything left over at the end of the month, we're going to write a check to the veterans organization and hand the money over to them."

To donate a free haircut to a veteran at Comb and Scissor Barbershop click here.