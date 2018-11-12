× One person taken to hospital after York City shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

On November 11 around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired in the 500 block of W. Princess Street in York City.

It was found that one victim arrived at York Hospital via a privately owned vehicle for a gun shot wound to the left leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.

Police say that the victim was targeted during the incident.