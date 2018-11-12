× Police searching for owner(s) of injured/sick dog recovered in Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the owner(s) of an injured/sick dog recovered by Middletown Police.

The dog is currently being cared for by the Shores Veterinary Emergency Center.

The dog was found in the area of Adelia St. and Linden St. in Middletown.

She is a medium sized breed that is brown and tan with a graying face.

Police describe the dog as very friendly.

It appears to be 12-years-old or older, and its injuries don’t appear to be the result of a recent traumatic incident.

Anyone having information on the owners of this dog is asked to contact the Middletown Police at 717-558-6900.