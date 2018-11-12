Police seek help in identifying couple accused of attacking Unimart employee in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two people suspected of assaulting a Unimart employee Thursday night on North Front Street.

Police say the incident occurred around midnight. It began when the suspects — a man and a woman — arrived at the store to buy gas, but the pump was not functioning properly.

The female suspect entered the store to complain, and the employee attempted to rectify the situation. The woman returned to the store three more times to complain in what police describe as “a belligerent manner.” The third time she came into the store, she was accompanied by the male suspect, police say. The man walked behind the counter and punched the employee in the face, striking the victim three times, according to police. He then knocked over a coffee station, a nacho station, and a rack of key chains before both suspects left the store.

The man was wearing a long-sleeved, gray Under Armour shirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers, police say. The woman was wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt and stretch pants. The couple appeared to be driving a dark-colored minivan.

Anyone who can identify one or both of the suspects is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police Det. Lee Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com or (717) 909-9259.