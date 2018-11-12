× Missing elderly man found safely

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– UPDATE (Nov. 12 7:05 a.m.): Dietterick has been located safely.

** Dietterick has been located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. ** https://t.co/VOOatHV9Fo — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 12, 2018

PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a missing elderly man.

Carl Dietterick, 89, was last seen in the 500 block of Fifth Street in Nescopeck Borough at 6:00 p.m. on November 10.

Police say that he is operating a red 2009 Ford Ranger with PA registration YAJ-6418.

Authorities believe he may be traveling to Cumberland or Lancaster Counties.

Dietterick is 6’2″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

He has white hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a gray or dark blue t-shirt with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Dietterick is asked to contact immediately by calling 911 or the PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.