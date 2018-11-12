× TMZ: Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee dead at 95

LOS ANGELES — Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee, the man who brought the world the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, the X-Men, Iron Man, Black Panther, and The Avengers, has died, according to a TMZ report.

Lee was 95.

TMZ reported that an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home Monday morning and transported him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Lee had been stricken with several illnesses over the past year, TMZ reports.

Lee started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four.