× Two women wanted after knocking man unconscious, robbing him in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two women are wanted after they allegedly knocked a man unconscious and robbed him.

Kaitlyn Asston, 23, of Marietta, and Meria Mowrer, 21, of Carlisle, are facing robbery, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and reckless endangerment, among other related charges for the incident.

On October 23, Aston and Mowrer met the victim through a buy and sell app and told him to meet them in a secluded are on Stoner Drive in Lower Swatara Township to sell him a watch.

Upon arrival, the victim was attacked by the women from behind and knocked unconscious.

The victim told police that when he woke up, he found a large amount of cash and other items had been stolen from the trunk of his vehicle.

Both Aston and Mowrer have active felony warrants issued for their arrest. They were last seen driving a silver Suzuki 4-door sedan.

If you see the duo, you’re asked to contact your local police department and advise them of their whereabouts. Police say you should not engage the women.