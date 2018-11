Veterans Day celebrations continue Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- Services are being held all across Central PA today to honor our nations heroes.

World War I Point of Remembrance dedication

Hampden Twp Veterans Park

4345 Marketplace Way, Enola

Starts at 10:00AM

Shippensburg Veterans Parade

James Burd Elementary School

600 Brad Street

Shippensburg, PA 17257

Ceremony at 1:15PM

Parade will start at 2:00PM

Shippensburg Army ROTC

ROTC Raider Battalion will old Veterans Day ceremony

1871 Old Main Drive

Shippensburg, PA 17257

11:00AM

Raising of the American Flag

Penn Park

100 W College Ave

York, PA 17401

1:15PM

Veterans Appreciation Night

Southern Middle School

3280 Fissels Church Road

Glen Rock, PA 17327

6:00PM - 8:00PM