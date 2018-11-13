× Chick-fil-A announces nationwide delivery with DoorDash partnership

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A is coming to your door. Yes, really.

The fast food restaurant chain announced Tuesday that it has partnered with food delivery service DoorDash to bring the Original Chicken Sandwich and other favorites to its customers nationwide.

More than 1,100 restaurants throughout the United States will offer delivery services, which includes everything on the restaurant’s menu, according to Chick-fil-A. Deliveries will be made to customers within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants, the news release added.

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

Chick-fil-A noted that it has been testing delivery with DoorDash in select markets since 2017. Since then, both companies have invested in custom-built technology integrations to ensure order accuracy and a smooth delivery experience for customers, the new release stated.

“Chick-fil-A’s standout business momentum is a testament to how they listen to what their customers want,” said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash. “Customers expect convenience without sacrificing quality, and DoorDash is thrilled to provide that level of service to Chick-fil-A’s loyal fan base through door-to-door delivery. We’re proud to be a part of their journey and provide new ways for customers to enjoy their favorite Chick-fil-A menu items from anywhere.”

To celebrate the partnership, both companies will give away up to 200,000 free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches (one per customer in participating cities) from now until Tuesday, November 20, when an order is placed through DoorDash. The giveaway is exclusive through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when you use the promo code “CFADELIVERY.” It’s available daily after 10:30 a.m.

To order Chick-fil-A with DoorDash, download the DoorDash app or go online to www.doordash.com. Find Chick-fil-A in the list of local restaurants and place an order.