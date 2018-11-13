Cookbook author using personal dream to honor friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. --- Bobbi Leckrone is the face of the cookbook: “Simply Delicious Recipes—Bon Appetit by Bobbi.”

The book has 200 recipes, including entrees, appetizers, and the "largest" section -- desserts.

Leckrone, who was born with Down Syndrome, became a published author last fall.

“It’s made by families and friends and people from Penn-Mar and people who I don’t know,” said Leckrone.

Someone very important to Bobbi, Erin McDonough, died after battling Alzheimer’s Disease in the summer of 2015.

Cooking not only plays a valuable part in Bobbi’s life but time in the kitchen and at cookout’s grew her relationship with Erin.

“That’s how we became best friends,” said McDonough.

In honor of her friend, she's created a way to use her dream to help.

All of the proceeds she makes through her cookbook will go towards research and awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

Bobbi and Erin were housemates through Penn-Mar Human Services, an organization committed to creating independence and inclusion for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Jackie Summers, senior director of development at Penn-Mar, said Bobbi’s accomplishments are blazing a trail.

“I think there will be a lot of other individuals with intellectual disabilities who will follow suit and will want to their own entrepreneurial activity,” said Summers.

It’s a dream come true for Bobbi, who is even signing autographs along the way.

“I love that, that’s a part of my life. Even my mom helped me and my dad helped me. During my first time cooking, says “Bobbi, what did you cook already? Oh my god, you did it by yourself? I did spaghetti, I did bread by myself. This is great,” said Leckrone.

"Simply Delicious Recipes-Bon Appetit by Bobbi" sells for a retail price of $15, plus $3 shipping.

Anyone interested can visit Penn-Mar's website and request to contact Bobbi directly.

You can also visit Penn-Mar's Facebook page and ask to contact Bobbi there.