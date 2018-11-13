Cumberland Valley High School to have increased police presence Tuesday after anonymous note found

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– After discovering an anonymous threatening message on a bathroom stall, Cumberland Valley High School will have an increased police presence on Tuesday.

The superintendent of the Cumberland Valley School District posted this message on the district website:

Safety of our students and staff is of paramount priority. To that end, we are calling to make you aware that this afternoon it was brought to the attention of building administration that there was an anonymous message written on the wall of a bathroom stall in the High School. The message indicated the possibility of a threat “tomorrow.” Building leadership took immediate action to notify Silver Spring Township Police and the District’s Director of Student and Public Safety, who together began an investigation. While the investigation is ongoing, we have received no information to substantiate the threat.

As is consistent with past practice, you are receiving this phone call as we want to make parents/guardians aware of all of the information that we know at this time. Additionally, we want to inform you that Silver Spring Township Police Department has ensured an increased presence in and around the High School tomorrow, Nov. 13, 2018.

We all play a vital role in any school-wide safety effort; it is the duty and responsibility of students, staff, and families to report any potential threats to the proper individuals. We appreciate the concern and help of the individual who has taken this responsibility seriously by notifying the appropriate authorities of the message.

Rest assured, safety is our first priority, today and always.

Sincerely,

Frederick S. Withum III, Ed.D.

Superintendent