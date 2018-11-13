DE TORE’S DIY: Holiday cocktail hacks!

Don’t forget the booze this Thanksgiving! Jackie De Tore and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s have all the tricks you need to make some tasty and easy drinks before the guests show up.

Recipes

Full moon cider: Captain Morgan rum, Old camp peach pecan whiskey, Apple cider , Fresh grated nutmeg , Fresh sliced apples , and Cinnamon sticks

Spiced Wassail: Red wine, Captain Morgan, Fireball, Cranberry juice, Pomegranate juice, Apple juice, Orange wedges w/ cloves, Fresh sliced apples, Cinnamon sticks, and Star Anise

Fireside cider: Amaretto, Chambord, Buttershots, Apple cider, Pomegranate juice, Fresh pomegranate, Fresh sliced apples, Cloves and Star anise

Any suggestions on what we should try next? Email Jackie at Jdetore@fox43.com or send her a message on Facebook.