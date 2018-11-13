× Dover man facing charges after following man home, accusing him of hiding girlfriend in house

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dover man is facing charges after allegedly following a man home and accusing the victim of hiding his girlfriend inside his home.

Scott Orvis, 36, is facing resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and possession of a small amount of marijuana charges for the incident.

On November 10 around 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Leah Avenue in Dover for a report of a man who had followed a family home and was now banging on the door to the residence while demanding his girlfriend be released from the home.

Upon arrival, police found Orvis standing on the front porch of the victim’s residence.

He told police that he followed the victim home because he “knew his fiance was at the residence.”

While speaking with Orvis, police detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Police spoke with the victim who said that he had turned out of the Turkey Hill parking lot, and Orvis followed his every move on the drive home.

Once the victim arrived home, he said that he parked the vehicle when Orvis parked behind him and started honking the horn.

Then, the victim said that Orvis got out of his vehicle and opened the vehicle door while the victim’s wife and child were both still in the car.

The victim allegedly told Orvis that he needed to leave, but once he was inside his home, he heard Orvis at his neighbor’s house screaming for his girlfriend.

When an officer went to place Orvis under arrest, he refused to place his right arm behind his back.

Police were forced to take Orvis to the ground to place the handcuffs on him.

As they walked Orvis to the vehicle, he refused to release his right hand from making a fist.

Once Orvis was in the police car, it was found that he had released his right hand, and another officer found a baggie of suspected marijuana on the ground. It was balled up and still warm to the touch.

Now, Orvis is facing charges.