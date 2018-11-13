× Flu vaccines are important for children

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The weather is turning colder, meaning flu season is just around the corner.

While the flu may just be a nuisance for most adults, it can be deadly for the elderly and young children.

Doctors are urging everyone age 6 months and older to get a flu shot this year.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dr. Sean Campbell with WellSpan Pediatric Medicine at Joppa Road in York and in Shrewsbury stopped by the set to offer more on the upcoming flu season.