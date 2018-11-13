Here’s how to buy New Orleans’ most famous, wafer-thin pecan Christmas cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- For one New Orleans convent, the secret to making good pecan-flavored Christmas cookies is simple.

All you need is love.

And a meat slicer.

The Sisters of the Holy Family convent in New Orleans makes the cookies every year, using the proceeds to help their charitable efforts, according to WGNO-TV.

The holiday treats are famous not only for their deliciousness, but also their super-thin appearance.

The secret to that is the deli slicer the nuns use to make cookies that look "like Oprah on Weight Watchers," as Sister Geneva James describes them.

To learn how to purchase the famous cookies, go here.