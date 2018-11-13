× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (November 13, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about a major redevelopment initiative coming to North Front Street in Harrisburg. Dubbed “The Steel Works,” the six-acre site will include apartments, stores and more. We’ll give you a peek at the plans and find out when the project will launch, all coming up today First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll alert you to some potential winter weather on the way… perhaps the first snow of the season. Right now we’re seeing a mix of sleet and snow in the forecast for Thursday, possibly impacting commutes that evening and Friday morning. We’re checking in with PennDOT today to see how they’re preparing, and of course you’ll get the latest information with our Weather Smart forecast team today First at Four.