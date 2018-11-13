× Lancaster County woman and her son charged with assault, harassment in road rage incident

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County mother and her son are both facing charges after a suspected road rage incident that occurred last month near Rothsville.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on October 18.

Police say they received the report of a fight in progress at the 100 block of Weidler Lane. The people involved had all left the scene by the time police arrived, but officers made contact with all the involved parties.

As a result of the investigation, Michelle Stauffer, 38, and her son, Bailey Stauffer, 20, were both charged.

Police say they followed and tailgated a vehicle into the Twin Brook mobile home park in Rothsville. All the persons involved then exited their vehicles and began yelling and screaming at one another, police say.

Witnesses told police that Bailey Stauffer pulled a knife and threatened to harm the victim.

Both Stauffers were charged with one count each of simple assault and harassment, police say.