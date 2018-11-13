× Lancaster man accused of writing bad check at Earl Township business

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 44-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged after police say he issued a bad check for $232.28 at an Earl Township store.

Duane Nathaniel Eaves, of Lancaster, was sent a summons by East Earl Township Police after they say he wrote the check to Good’s Store on the 100 block of East Main Street in Earl Township despite knowing the check was issued from a closed account and would not be honored.

Eaves allegedly wrote the check to the store to cover purchases there on July 6. The store received notification from its bank that the check bounced on August 4. A certified letter requesting payment was sent to the address on the check, but was returned to the store unclaimed, police say.

No forwarding address was available.