Lancaster woman, 60, accused of pepper spraying neighbor, nearly hitting him with car

LANCASTER — A 60-year-old Lancaster woman is facing disorderly conduct, simple assault and reckless endangerment charges after police say she sprayed a neighbor with pepper spray and almost hit him and a second neighbor with her car.

Elaine Ettorre, of the 1700 block of Temple Avenue, was charged after the incident, which occurred on Oct. 27 at about 5:50 p.m.

According to Manor Township Police, Ettorre sprayed the first victim during a dispute. The victim was on his own property at the time, police say. Other neighbors heard the commotion and came outside to investigate, and a second male neighbor came to the aid of the original victim.

As the two men stood in a nearby alley, police say, Ettorre got in her vehicle, put it in reverse, and spun the tires, nearly striking both men. She then exited the vehicle at sprayed both men with pepper spray.

The confrontation was recorded on video by the original victim and by another neighbor, police say.

The charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller’s office.