× Le’Veon Bell misses deadline to report to Steelers; his season is now over

PITTSBURGH — Le’Veon Bell’s season — and, most likely, his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers — came to an end Tuesday, when the disgruntled running back missed the 4 p.m. deadline to remain eligible to play this year by reporting to the team, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Bell’s season is now over. He will become an unrestricted free agent over the winter, Schefter says.

The Steelers will turn to running back James Connor, who has started all season in Bell’s stead. Connor is expected to be out of the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to play in Sunday’s game.

Le'Veon Bell is not reporting to the Steelers by the 4 pm deadline today and is now ineligible to play the remainder of the 2018 season, source tells ESPN. His season is over. Bell will become an unrestricted free agent this winter, when the bidding for his services will begin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2018

Before today, Le'Veon Bell had lost out on $8.5 million in wages for the 2018 season. Today the remaining $6 million goes away. Bell is bidding goodbye to $14.5 million to stay healthy and strike a mega deal this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2018