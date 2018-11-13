Le’Veon Bell misses deadline to report to Steelers; his season is now over
PITTSBURGH — Le’Veon Bell’s season — and, most likely, his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers — came to an end Tuesday, when the disgruntled running back missed the 4 p.m. deadline to remain eligible to play this year by reporting to the team, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Bell’s season is now over. He will become an unrestricted free agent over the winter, Schefter says.
The Steelers will turn to running back James Connor, who has started all season in Bell’s stead. Connor is expected to be out of the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to play in Sunday’s game.
