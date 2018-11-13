× NFL moves ‘Monday Night Football’ game from Mexico to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions

LOS ANGELES — Due to adverse field conditions in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, the NFL has moved the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs to Los Angeles, ESPN is reporting.

The game was originally set to be played in Mexico on Nov. 19, but

The NFL has decided to move Monday's game between the Chiefs and Rams from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca, according to sources. https://t.co/SS5KW2UOZq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2018

The field’s poor conditions have been reported for days. On Tuesday, ESPN broke the story that league decided to move the game.