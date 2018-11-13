Here’s how you can help those affected by the California wildfires

Olivia’s cooks up Crispy Ham & Sharp cheddar Chicken Schnitzel topped with a Lemon Dill sauce

Posted 5:26 PM, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 02:15PM, November 13, 2018

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Crispy Ham & Sharp cheddar Chicken Schnitzel topped w a Lemon Dill sauce….
Served along w ginger roasted Beets & Carrots and a walnut , smoked sausage, & bacon quinoa

2lb Chicken breast marinated & sliced into 4, 8oz chicken breasts
1 lb Vermont sharp cheddar
1 lb thin sliced Virginia baked Ham
Pinch salt
Pinch black pepper
Pinch rosemary- finely chopped
Corn oil - for frying
4 eggs - scrambled for egg wash
1 cup flour
2 cups Panko bread crumbs

Heat the oil to a temperature of 350*F.  Butterfly the chicken breast (but not completely all the way through).  Open up and stuff w the Ham & Cheddar.  Carefully dredge in flour.  Dip in egg & dredge in Panko bread crumbs. Slowly lower into hot oil. Do NOT drop in hot oil (this avoids splashes & burns).  Cook both sides, carefully turning twice approx 3 minutes per side, until chicken reaches and internal temperature of 160*F.  Remove and set on paper towel lined plate to soak excess oil.  Serve along w the lemon dill sauce. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Hulk Smash (thank you Stanley Lee for all your creativity!)
Captain Morgan rum
Grand Mariner
Fresh orange wedges
Blue Curaçao
Mountain Dew or Sprite

In bottom of glass, squeeze a few orange wedges and drop in. Muddle & smash.  Fill glass w ice.  Add the rum, Grand Mariner, & blue Curaçao. Shake. Top w Mountain Dew.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

Jingle Berry
Blue chair bay coconut rum
Alize cranberry passion fruit infused vodka
Toasted coconut Seltzer
Fresh cranberries
Sugar

Fill glass w ice. Add rum & Alize.  Shake. Top off w toasted coconut seltzer. Garnish w cranberries(be sure to rinse and leave the berries a bit damp) dipped in sugar.  Cheers!!