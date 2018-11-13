Olivia’s cooks up Crispy Ham & Sharp cheddar Chicken Schnitzel topped with a Lemon Dill sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Crispy Ham & Sharp cheddar Chicken Schnitzel topped w a Lemon Dill sauce….

Served along w ginger roasted Beets & Carrots and a walnut , smoked sausage, & bacon quinoa

2lb Chicken breast marinated & sliced into 4, 8oz chicken breasts

1 lb Vermont sharp cheddar

1 lb thin sliced Virginia baked Ham

Pinch salt

Pinch black pepper

Pinch rosemary- finely chopped

Corn oil - for frying

4 eggs - scrambled for egg wash

1 cup flour

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

Heat the oil to a temperature of 350*F. Butterfly the chicken breast (but not completely all the way through). Open up and stuff w the Ham & Cheddar. Carefully dredge in flour. Dip in egg & dredge in Panko bread crumbs. Slowly lower into hot oil. Do NOT drop in hot oil (this avoids splashes & burns). Cook both sides, carefully turning twice approx 3 minutes per side, until chicken reaches and internal temperature of 160*F. Remove and set on paper towel lined plate to soak excess oil. Serve along w the lemon dill sauce. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Hulk Smash (thank you Stanley Lee for all your creativity!)

Captain Morgan rum

Grand Mariner

Fresh orange wedges

Blue Curaçao

Mountain Dew or Sprite

In bottom of glass, squeeze a few orange wedges and drop in. Muddle & smash. Fill glass w ice. Add the rum, Grand Mariner, & blue Curaçao. Shake. Top w Mountain Dew. Cheers!

Jingle Berry

Blue chair bay coconut rum

Alize cranberry passion fruit infused vodka

Toasted coconut Seltzer

Fresh cranberries

Sugar

Fill glass w ice. Add rum & Alize. Shake. Top off w toasted coconut seltzer. Garnish w cranberries(be sure to rinse and leave the berries a bit damp) dipped in sugar. Cheers!!