Olivia’s cooks up Crispy Ham & Sharp cheddar Chicken Schnitzel topped with a Lemon Dill sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Crispy Ham & Sharp cheddar Chicken Schnitzel topped w a Lemon Dill sauce….
Served along w ginger roasted Beets & Carrots and a walnut , smoked sausage, & bacon quinoa
2lb Chicken breast marinated & sliced into 4, 8oz chicken breasts
1 lb Vermont sharp cheddar
1 lb thin sliced Virginia baked Ham
Pinch salt
Pinch black pepper
Pinch rosemary- finely chopped
Corn oil - for frying
4 eggs - scrambled for egg wash
1 cup flour
2 cups Panko bread crumbs
Heat the oil to a temperature of 350*F. Butterfly the chicken breast (but not completely all the way through). Open up and stuff w the Ham & Cheddar. Carefully dredge in flour. Dip in egg & dredge in Panko bread crumbs. Slowly lower into hot oil. Do NOT drop in hot oil (this avoids splashes & burns). Cook both sides, carefully turning twice approx 3 minutes per side, until chicken reaches and internal temperature of 160*F. Remove and set on paper towel lined plate to soak excess oil. Serve along w the lemon dill sauce. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Hulk Smash (thank you Stanley Lee for all your creativity!)
Captain Morgan rum
Grand Mariner
Fresh orange wedges
Blue Curaçao
Mountain Dew or Sprite
In bottom of glass, squeeze a few orange wedges and drop in. Muddle & smash. Fill glass w ice. Add the rum, Grand Mariner, & blue Curaçao. Shake. Top w Mountain Dew. Cheers!
Jingle Berry
Blue chair bay coconut rum
Alize cranberry passion fruit infused vodka
Toasted coconut Seltzer
Fresh cranberries
Sugar
Fill glass w ice. Add rum & Alize. Shake. Top off w toasted coconut seltzer. Garnish w cranberries(be sure to rinse and leave the berries a bit damp) dipped in sugar. Cheers!!