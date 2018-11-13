Phillies’ manager Gabe Kapler loses home in California wildfires

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 16: Manager Gabe Kapler #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Miami Marlins during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 16, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
CALIFORNIA– The wildfires in Southern California have claimed the home of the Phillies’ manager.
Gabe Kapler’s Malibu home was destroyed over the weekend, according to the Phillies’ website.
While Kapler moved to Philadelphia last off season upon becoming the team’s manager, his ex-wife and two sons both lived in the home.
No one was injured in the fire.