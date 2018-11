PERRY COUNTY — State Police are attempting to locate a 58-year-old man.

Robert Ricker was last seen Friday morning traveling from his residence in Marysville his place of business, R&R Plaster & Drywall, located in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, according to police.

Ricker was driving a black 2018 Toyota Tundra with PA license plate: ZCW6599.

Anyone with information on Ricker’s whereabouts should contact State Police – Newport at 717-567-3110.