Police seek identities of two retail theft suspects that stole personal massage device from Excitement Video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into two retail theft suspects.

The subjects entered the Excitement Video store in the 3400 block of Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill around 4:30 p.m.

They allegedly stole a personal massage device worth over $80.

If anyone has information into the identities of the subjects in the above picture, you’re asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-238-8477.