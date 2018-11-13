Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie opens 2nd location in Manheim Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP -- Popular Downtown Lancaster restaurant Rachel's Cafe and Creperie opens a 2nd location in Manheim Township.

The cafe & creperie opened it's doors in Downtown Lancaster in 2006. 12 years later, Owner Rachel Adams is opening a 2nd location at Richmond Square.

The Richmond Square location serves the same famous crepes, coffee and smoothies that you can order Downtown without the hustle and bustle of city life.

The Richmond Square location is open Tuesday - Friday from 7:00AM - 2PM and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00AM - 3:00PM.

Rachel's Cafe & Creperie is located at:

608 Richmond Dr. Suite 109

Lancaster, PA 17601