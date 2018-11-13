Redevelopment plans unveiled for downtown Steelton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - Apartments, a grocery store and brewpub are in the works to come to Steelton. It's all a part of redevelopment plans announced Tuesday to help transform the downtown.

"This is just one of the things that we are going to do to make Steelton better," said Brian Proctor, Steelton Borough Council President.

The hard working, blue-collared town has struggled economically as the steel industry has declined. Dauphin County Commissioner and former Steelton Mayor George Hartwick says now is the time to move the borough forward while not forgetting about its past.

"While Steelton has an incredible past, so rich with both firsts and in breakthroughs, it's really time to start moving forward," said Hartwick. "And thinking about how we recreate a community that is deserving of the economic success and development that should happen, with a town that's been hit hard over it's entire life."

The development is being called "The Steel Works" which is a fitting name because the borough was originally established as "Steel Works" until it changed its name to Steelton in 1879.

The plans unveiled Tuesday morning by the Dauphin County Commissioners, Steelton officials and Integrated Development Partners show a mixed use of space with five separate buildings spanning from 102-230 North Front Street. The project calls for a 20,000 square foot supermarket, amphitheater, a pair of four and three story buildings, along with a 6,000 square foot brewpub.

"We just want people coming to downtown again," said Proctor. "And hopefully that will inject you know people's spirit to want to come back to Steelton."

While officials want this project to serve as a way to get people to come to Steelton for dinner or entertainment, they hope this project spurs more development to happen in the coming decades, and more people to become residents.

"People have such pride in this community," said Hartwick. "We need to give them a reason to come back, a reason to reinvest and a reason to come back and enjoy their families and talk about why they're so glad to be in Steelton."

The developer for this project is taking advantage of the borough-wide local economic revitalization tax assistance program that was put in place last year. Construction on this project is expected to begin in 2020.