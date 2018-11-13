× Redskins’ 2018 third round draft pick out for the season

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have lost their third offensive lineman for the season in two weeks.

The team’s third round pick from last year’s draft, T Geron Christian, tore his MCL on Sunday and is out for the rest of the season.

Christian, 22, had only played in two games this season before suffering the season-ending injury.

He joins Gs Shawn Lavauo and Brandon Scherff on the injured reserve.