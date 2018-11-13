Redskins’ 2018 third round draft pick out for the season

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 4: Washington Redskins center Chase Roullier (73), left, /and Washington Redskins offensive tackle Geron Christian (74) during a game between the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Falcons on November 4, 2018, at FedEX Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 4: Washington Redskins center Chase Roullier (73), left, /and Washington Redskins offensive tackle Geron Christian (74) during a game between the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Falcons on November 4, 2018, at FedEX Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Redskins have lost their third offensive lineman for the season in two weeks.
The team’s third round pick from last year’s draft, T Geron Christian, tore his MCL on Sunday and is out for the rest of the season.
Christian, 22, had only played in two games this season before suffering the season-ending injury.
He joins Gs Shawn Lavauo and Brandon Scherff on the injured reserve.