Road closed in Pequea Township after dump truck strikes overhead utility lines

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A road is closed due to a vehicle accident that has brought down power lines.

According to the Southern Regional Police Department of Lancaster County’s Facebook page, Brooks Ave. is closed between Willow Street Pike and Herrville Road in Pequea Township due to a vehicle accident.

The crash reportedly involved a dump truck striking overhead utility lines, which pulled several lines down onto the roadway.

There were no injuries suffered in the crash, but the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period while utility crews repair the damage.

There are also a few power outages in the area, and there is no word on when power will be restored.