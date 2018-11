× Rohrerstown Elementary School closed today due to electrical issue

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Rohrerstown Elementary School will be closed today after an electrical issue.

The school posted this message on its Facebook page:

This comes shortly after fire personnel were being dispatched to the school for a possible electrical fire:

Units are investigating a possible electrical fire at the Rohrerstown Elementary School this morning. #engine67tower — Rohrerstown Fire (@TowerCompany67) November 13, 2018

There is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.