Wednesday is quiet with sunshine then all eyes on a wintry scenario for Thursday

CALM BEFORE THE STORM: Skies remain mostly cloudy through evening and most of the overnight period. Winds are gusty too. Temperatures fall into the 30s by tonight. It’s a dry and chilly day Wednesday. We’ll see the sunshine return. Afternoon readings top out near 40 degrees. Winds are breezy early before high pressure builds in late to calm them. Skies clear for a few hours Wednesday night allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees before the clouds return by morning Thursday. With an easterly flow, clouds return quickly. Our next coastal system is developing and moving northeast spreading in a wintry mix across the area by late morning. There will be a several hour period of sleet and snow, perhaps even freezing rain, before some areas south and east change over to a chilly rain but not until overnight into Friday. Areas north and west continue with a snow-sleet mixture through the entire event. Temperatures stay in the lower 30s. Temperatures don’t move into Friday. Before ending, there could be a change back to rain and snow Friday morning. The rest the day is drier with partly sunny skies. Highs are in the lower and middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies clear Friday night into Saturday morning. Morning lows near 30 degrees. Plenty of sunshine expected. Highs are bit milder, in the upper 40s, but still all short of seasonable averages. Sunday is dry and breezy under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs are chilly in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: No relief to the much colder than average temperatures for the next several days. It’s a cold morning, in the middle 20s Monday, and we are tracking a few snow flurries. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with readings near 40 degrees. It’s a sunnier day Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist