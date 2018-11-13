× Woman facing charges after resisting arrest while calling officer racist “just like Trump”

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after resisting arrest after an altercation at a bar.

Tykannah Brown, 22, is facing resisting arrest, terroristic threats, and disorderly conducts, among other related charges for the incident.

On November 1 around 1:20 a.m., police were on patrol in the area of W. Market St. and Highland Ave.

An officer saw two people in the middle of the street when one of the individuals attempted to pull the other off the road.

Police made contact with the duo, and found that Brown had been kicked out of the West York Inn because she had an altercation with another woman inside the bar.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer detected an odor of alcoholic beverages on Brown’s breath, and she had slurred speech.

After running Brown’s identification through the system, police found that she had an outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct.

While speaking with Brown, she told police that she could not see out of her right eye after being punched in the altercation, and requested an ambulance take her to the hospital.

When the ambulance arrived, Brown said she was going to walk to the hospital.

At this time, the officer told Brown she was under arrest and that she needed to go with the ambulance to the hospital.

Brown attempted to pull away from the officer as he placed handcuffs on her after a brief struggle.

Once at York Hospital, police attempted to get Brown to exit the patrol vehicle, but she attempted to pull away.

While walking toward the emergency department, Brown allegedly yelled profanity at the officer, calling him a racist and saying he was “just like Trump.”

Once inside, Brown was taken to a separate area due to her hostility and refused to cooperate with doctors.

While waiting for care, Brown became agitated and began cursing at the officer and again called him a racist.

Brown allegedly told the officer “you gonna get got!”

She began to cry and became agitated when police refused to release her, despite her daughter’s birthday being the next day.

Brown allegedly said to the officer, “when I get out, I’ll make sure my brothers kill you.”

She was transported to Central Booking, and is now facing charges.