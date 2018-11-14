× 73-year-old man injured in Lebanon crash two weeks ago has died, police say

LEBANON COUNTY — A 73-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash in Bethel Township two weeks ago has died, according to State Police.

John Eggert, of Fredericksburg, was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center on November 3 after police say he pulled from a stop sign on School Road directly into the path of another vehicle that was traveling on Route 22. Eggert succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

A 24-year-old Jonestown man was also injured in the crash. He was taken to Hershey Medical Center by ambulance. There’s no update on his condition.