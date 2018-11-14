Breezy and chilly Wednesday before messy winter mix Thursday

CHILLY WEDNESDAY: Temperatures this afternoon won’t go very far thanks to cold northwesterly winds. Wind chills in the upper-20s and low-30s will be the norm. Actual high temperatures will near 40 under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures drop below freezing overnight.

WINTER MIX MESS: Snow takes over the area starting in the later portion of the morning commute. Occasionally heavy snow falls through the morning before transitioning into a mix of sleet, snow, freezing rain and rain throughout the afternoon. Precipitation will be constant for a good portion of Thursday. Right now, the call is for 3-5 inches of snow in our northwestern counties with lower totals the further south and east you travel. Up to one-tenth of an inch of accumulating ice due to freezing rain will be possible in patchy spots, which could lead to additional problems. Rain takes over heading into the overnight time frame and will melt any snow accumulations on the ground for the most part. Friday morning yields to snow once again with dropping temperatures on the back side of the storm system. Friday morning commuters will be impacted before drying out around the noontime hour as temperatures rise and light rain falls as moisture ends.

QUIETER WEEKEND: Friday afternoon and evening quiet down with temperatures in the mid-40s. We may even see a few peeks of sunshine before all is said and done. We keep the 40s and mostly dry, partly cloudy conditions all weekend long. A few morning flurries will be possible Sunday before drying to finish the weekend.

Stay tuned to the FOX43 Weather App and FOX43 on-air for continuing updates to the Weather Smart Forecast! Have a great day.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long