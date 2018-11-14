× CEO of The Factory Ministries in Lancaster County accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl in 2001

LANCASTER COUNTY — The CEO of The Factory Ministries, a Lancaster County youth center, food pantry, and social services hub, has been charged after the investigation into an alleged assault of a 17-year-old Berks County girl in 2001, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Charles Warren Holt, 51, is charged with felony counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault and Endangering the Welfare of Children and misdemeanor offenses of Corruption of Minors and Indecent Assault. He was arrested Wednesday morning at the Paradise Township ministry he leads. He was transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Processing Center, where he is awaiting preliminary arraignment.

According to Berks County authorities, the investigation began on August 31, when the county’s Detective’s Office received a Childline referral from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services regarding an accusation of sexual abuse from a woman claiming she was abused by her youth pastor.

The alleged victim is currently 34 years old, investigators say. She told investigators she was 16 when she joined a youth group at the Reading Evangelical Free Church in Mohnton, Berks County. Holt served as the congregation’s youth pastor at the time.

The victim said she and Holt developed a close relationship, and she began babysitting for Holt and his wife at their Mohnton home when she was 17.

During that time, the victim said, Holt began sexually assaulting her. She claimed most of the alleged sexual offenses occurred at Holt’s home, but some occurred in his vehicle.

The alleged assaults began in June 2001 and continued until after the victim turned 18, the victim told investigators.

A Criminal Complaint is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.