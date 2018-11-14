× Chester County man facing homicide charges after beating, kicking victim after suspecting her of cheating

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Chester County man is facing homicide charges for beating and kicking his girlfriend to death.

Mark Turner, 53, of East Pikeland Township, is facing homicide, and murder in the first and third degree charges for the incident.

On November 1, Turner left work and had drinks at a few bars before returning home, at 31-B Ridge Road.

Upon returning home, Turner found the victim sitting on a couch wearing a robe and shirt.

Turner proceeded to go upstairs to go to bed, when he began to suspect that the victim had been cheating on him, based on the condition of the bed.

Turner returned downstairs, and began punching the victim in the head repeatedly.

He also used his steel-toed work boots to kick the victim in her vaginal area multiple times.

Police responded to the residence on a 911 call for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found Turner and the victim unresponsive on the couch.

The victim was transported to Phoenixville Hospital, and transferred to the trauma center at Paoli Hospital.

She lingered on life support for some time, but was eventually pronounced dead.

An autopsy of the victim revealed she died of blunt impact injuries to the head, displaying bruising on the left side of her head, from her chin to her temple. She also had bruising across her genital area.

Now, Turner is facing charges.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said, “It is not easy to kill somebody with just your fists and feet. But the defendant was determined to kill the victim. This is the ugly face of domestic violence.”