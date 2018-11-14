× Craft beer lovers, rejoice! New mobile app lets you find, rate breweries across Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania craft beer lovers, rejoice.

Brewers of Pennsylvania recently came out with a new mobile app that allows beer lovers to locate more than 300 craft breweries across the state, including dozens in Central Pennsylvania.

The Digital Ale Trail app allows users to find breweries on a state map, check out beer lists at those specific locations, and leave recommendations.

The Southcentral Pennsylvania region of the map lists 47 different craft breweries, the second-highest total of any region in the app.

The Southeast Pennsylvania region lists 65 craft brew houses.

Click here to get the Digital Ale Trail app.