Donate a frozen turkey to help families in need this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY Pa.-- For some the holiday season is already here, for others it is just around the corner. Regardless the holidays can cost you a pretty big penny, and a lot of families struggle to put food on their tables.

The Central PA Food Bank is kicking off their Annual Holiday Turkey Drive, and is now accepting donations to help families in need. You can drop off frozen turkeys or any non-perishable holiday food items at the food bank located at 3908 Corey Road, in Harrisburg.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., but if you can't make it during those hours you can drop off frozen turkeys in a freezer which they have located outside of their main entrance.

Any and every donation counts says their Director of Development, Jennifer Powell, even if it's just $1. You can also donate through their virtual food drive on their website.

So grab some canned goods like gravy, corn, and green beans, a frozen turkey and help out families in need this holiday season. The food bank is collecting frozen turkeys until December 21.