Elderly woman found dead in Lancaster County after being reported missing

November 14, 2018
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An elderly woman is dead after being reported missing on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Stoltzfus, 74, of Peach Bottom, was reported missing on November 13 around 3:05 p.m.

Police found that Stoltzfus had been gone since 7:00 a.m. and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

State Police attempted to find her using tracking dogs, a helicopter, and neighbors, but came back with negative results.

On November 14, the search continued at daybreak.

Around 7:00 a.m., neighbors found Stoltzfus deceased in a creek near the property.

At this time, the cause of death is under investigation but considered to be accidental.