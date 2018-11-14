Governor Wolf to sign bill providing protection for victims of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Governor Tom Wolf will sign House Bill 2060 today. The bill is intended to provide better protection to victims of domestic violence.

HB 2060 seeks to protect women, families and communities by taking guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

HB 2060 is currently known as Act 79 of 2018. The changes to this bill from previous Protection from Abuse acts will require those convicted of crimes of domestic violence to immediately relinquish guns and firearms.

This also means that weapons may no longer to relinquished to a third-party friend or family member. All firearms must be handed over to law enforcement.

Under HB 2060 abusers will not be allowed to manufacture or sell firearms and ammunition.

Governor Wolf will sign House Bill 2060 today at 2:30PM in the Main Rotunda of the State Capitol Building located at:

501 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120