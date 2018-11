× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (November 14, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: Central PA’s first taste of winter weather is soon approaching.

What snow plow drivers say you can do to stay safe while driving and walking. Also: what they’re doing ahead of the weather. That’s coming up at 10!

The forecast – https://fox43.com/2018/11/14/snow-sleet-freezing-rain-and-rain-will-cause-travel-difficulties-for-thursday/

Watch Live – https://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/