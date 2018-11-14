× Jimmy Butler to make Sixers’ debut tonight at Magic

PHILADELPHIA– The 76ers will get to see their new star in action for the first time on Wednesday evening.

The team will take on the Orlando Magic in Orlando tonight at 7 p.m., and G Jimmy Butler will make his debut.

On Saturday, the Sixers acquired Butler and F Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Fs Dario Saric, Robert Covington, G Jerryd Bayless, and a second round pick.

Butler, 29, was averaging 21.3 points per game, 4.3 assists per game, and 5.2 rebounds per game over 10 contests this season with Minnesota.

Now, he will team up with Sixers’ G/F Ben Simmons and C Joel Embiid to make a “Big 3 for the Eastern Conference contender.