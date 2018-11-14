× Man facing charges after pushing woman onto sidewalk in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly pushing a woman onto the sidewalk, causing facial injuries.

Rodney Hill, 54, is facing terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment charges for the incident.

On November 9 around 6:00 p.m., police were dispatched to W. Penn Street in Carlisle for a reported domestic assault.

Upon arrival, police found the victim, who said that she had attempted to walk away from a man when he pushed her twice from behind, sending her face down onto the sidewalk. This caused her to suffer facial injuries.

Police were able to identify Hill as the suspect, and went to the 100 block of E. Penn Street, where the victim believed him to be.

Hill was located in a backyard where he was attempting to hid between fences. It was found that he also had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass.

Now, he will face charges.