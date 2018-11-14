MaryEllen’s weather kid with Jade Robertson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Jade Robertson is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Jade is a Junior at Spring Grove High School. She is on the Praise and Worship team at Grace Fellowship. She loves singing and playing her Ukulele. In school she is a part of finding faith, student link crew, Chorus and Expressions, plays the Cello in orchestra, played a part in the last 2 high school musicals and has danced for 13 years. She enjoys traveling; visited Europe with the Girl Scouts this past summer. She is planning to attend college. Her major is undecided but is leaning towards a degree in teaching.

