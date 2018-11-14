Here’s how you can help those affected by the California wildfires

MaryEllen’s weather kid with Jade Robertson

Posted 5:10 PM, November 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:23AM, November 14, 2018

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -  Jade Robertson is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Jade is a Junior at Spring Grove High School.  She is on the Praise and Worship team at Grace Fellowship.  She loves singing and playing her Ukulele.   In school she is a part of finding faith, student link crew, Chorus and Expressions, plays the Cello in orchestra, played a part in the last 2 high school musicals and has danced for 13 years.  She enjoys traveling; visited Europe with the Girl Scouts this past summer.  She is planning to attend college.  Her major is undecided but is leaning towards a degree in teaching.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> https://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)

 