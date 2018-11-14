× NFL moves the start times of the Steelers’ Week 13 and Week 14 games

PITTSBURGH — The National Football League’s ability to switch up the kickoff times of late-season games has affected Pittsburgh Steelers fans once again.

The NFL announced Wednesday that it’s flexing the start of two Steelers games later this season. One of the moves means local fans of the black and gold will be shut out of television coverage.

Pittsburgh’s Week 13 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers has been moved to Sunday night in prime time, instead of Sunday afternoon. The game will kick off at 8:20 and be televised on NBC.

That’s the good news, Steelers fans.

The bad news is the Steelers’ Week 14 game at Oakland has also been moved from a prime-time kickoff to Sunday afternoon. The game will now kick off at 4:25 p.m., and will be televised on FOX…except in Central Pennsylvania. Thanks to the NFL’s TV market rules, the Week 14 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys is the one that will be featured on local airwaves.

(Don’t shoot the messenger, Steelers fans. We just work here.)