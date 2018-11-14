× One person injured, crash closes road in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person was injured and a road will be closed for an undetermined period of time due to a crash.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Golf Road on Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township.

A blue Ford F-150 struck a utility pole, causing the pole to snap and wires to fall onto the roadway.

The vehicle suffered severe damage, and the driver was transported by EMS to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

PP&L and Verizon crews are on the scene to repair the damaged poles and lines.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, as Willow Street Pike is expected to be closed from Engleside to Golf Road for an undetermined amount of time.

If anyone has any information or may have witnessed the incident,you’re asked to contact Officer Covey at the West Lampeter Township Police Department.